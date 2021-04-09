(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :District Forest Officer (DFO) Khairpur, Hosh Muhammad Shar on Friday said that 100,000 saplings were being planted across the district under "Green Sindh" campaign.

He said this while inaugurating the plantation drive under the "Green Sindh" campaign at Bilawal Park Khair pur.

The programme was launched with the collaboration of different institutions of the district.

Under the plantation drive, saplings will be planted across the district, including roads, highways, industrial areas, educational institutions and hospitals.

Shar said that this programme will play an important role in making the district's atmosphere pleasant and controlling pollution.