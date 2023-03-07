100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a robust plantation campaign was underway throughout the province.

About 100,000 saplings were planted in the Changa Manga forest in one minute by 10,700 students, teachers of various schools of Kasur district and representatives of different departments.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the enthusiastic participants and emphasized the significance of trees in tackling climate change. He urged everyone to love and safeguard trees for a greener tomorrow.