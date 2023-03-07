UrduPoint.com

100,000 Saplings Planted In Changa Manga

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a robust plantation campaign was underway throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a robust plantation campaign was underway throughout the province.

About 100,000 saplings were planted in the Changa Manga forest in one minute by 10,700 students, teachers of various schools of Kasur district and representatives of different departments.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the enthusiastic participants and emphasized the significance of trees in tackling climate change. He urged everyone to love and safeguard trees for a greener tomorrow.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Manga Kasur Love

Recent Stories

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

5 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

5 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

52 seconds ago
 Three youth die in road accident in Hyderabad

Three youth die in road accident in Hyderabad

53 seconds ago
 15 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blas ..

15 killed, 100 injured in Bangladesh building blast

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.