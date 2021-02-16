100,000 saplings to be planted during a special drive from Feb 17, in Karachi : Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that 100,000 saplings would be planted in a plantation campaign going to be started from 17th February to make the city more beautiful

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that 100,000 saplings would be planted in a plantation campaign going to be started from 17th February to make the city more beautiful.

"The people of Karachi have appreciated the holding of marigold festival. The city's roads, greenbelts and arteries would become green in coming days," the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing measures for the campaign's inauguration ceremony at Bagh-e-Jinnah (Polo ground) here.

The Administrator said that Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and others would plant more than 500 saplings to inaugurate the campaign.

He added that Neem, Ficus Religiosa (pippul) and other traditional and seasonal trees would be planted.

He said that different welfare and social organizations and members of civil society tendered their cooperation with KMC for the plantation campaign.

He added that environmental pollution could be controlled through plantation.

Ahmed said that efforts are taken including urban foresting across the world to control climate change. "Industrial and commercial activities continue in metropolis cities throughout the year that's why it is essential to provide people healthy environment," he added.

The Administrator directed DG Parks to ensure maximum participation of the public in the campaign, directing him to notify the places where plantation is needed the most. "The areas face more environmental pollution would be given priority. The services of botany experts would also be taken who would select the plants as per need of Karachi," he added.

Ahmed said that the campaign is not aimed at plantation only but their take care would also be ensured, asking the parks department to maintain record of the planted saplings.

He said it is welcoming that association of industrialists as well social and welfare organizations are cooperating with the KMC in this campaign which shows that they all wanted to play their role for the city.

The Administrator said that providing healthy environment to the people is responsibility of KMC and plantation could play vital role in overcoming the climate change and pollution issues. Ahmed said that such activities would continue to aware the people about making their city green.