1,00000 Saplings To Be Planted In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

About 100,000 saplings would be planted to make city clean and polluted free, Commissioner Rawalpindi capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Monday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :About 100,000 saplings would be planted to make city clean and polluted free, Commissioner Rawalpindi capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Monday said.

He stated this while chairing a meeting here.

Besides, Director Development, Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sheikh Tariq and others were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that all-out efforts were being made to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of civil society, defence and health department as well as educational institutions.

Tree plantation would reduce pollution and help in improving climate condition he said, adding every segment of the society should become part of clean and green Pakistan initiative.

Global warming was an alarming issue and it was high time to take appropriate measures to save the future of next generation, he added.

