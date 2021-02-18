UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

100,000 saplings to be planted in Sukkur

As many as 100,000 saplings will be planted in the district under the "Spring Tree Plantation Campaign" which will be launched on March 1

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 100,000 saplings will be planted in the district under the "Spring Tree Plantation Campaign" which will be launched on March 1.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar, in a meeting held in his office, said efforts should be made to make this campaign a success.

He also asked the forest department to collaborate with the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in tree plantation in urban areas.

Related Topics

Sukkur March

Recent Stories

MS admires services of doctors, paramedics, nurses ..

43 seconds ago

DACC decides to issue accreditation cards after cr ..

48 seconds ago

Georgian opposition calls for snap polls after PM ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab University organizes seminar on digital lib ..

8 minutes ago

UN says Yemeni Huthi rebel attack on government st ..

8 minutes ago

WHO gives health equipments to Punjab Health dept ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.