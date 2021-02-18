100,000 saplings to be planted in Sukkur

As many as 100,000 saplings will be planted in the district under the "Spring Tree Plantation Campaign" which will be launched on March 1

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 100,000 saplings will be planted in the district under the "Spring Tree Plantation Campaign" which will be launched on March 1.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar, in a meeting held in his office, said efforts should be made to make this campaign a success.

He also asked the forest department to collaborate with the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in tree plantation in urban areas.