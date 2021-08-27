UrduPoint.com

100,000 Saplings To Be Planted Simultaneously In All Tehsils Of Faisalabad : Farrukh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

100,000 saplings to be planted simultaneously in all tehsils of Faisalabad : Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that around 100,000 saplings will be planted today in all tehsils of the district Faisalabad simultaneously.

In a tweet, he said that this tree plantation was part of the prime minister's Clean andGreen Pakistan scheme.

