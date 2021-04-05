100,000 saplings to plant across Khairpur district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khaurpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that 100,000 saplings would be planted across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khaurpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that 100,000 saplings would be planted across the district.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of plantation campaign under the "Green Sindh" campaign at DC office he said, the campaign would turn the atmosphere pleasant and help control pollution.

Under the plantation drive, saplings would be planted across the district beside roads, highways and in the premises of industrial areas, educational institutions and hospitals.