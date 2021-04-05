UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100,000 Saplings To Plant Across Khairpur District

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

100,000 saplings to plant across Khairpur district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khaurpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that 100,000 saplings would be planted across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khaurpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday said that 100,000 saplings would be planted across the district.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of plantation campaign under the "Green Sindh" campaign at DC office he said, the campaign would turn the atmosphere pleasant and help control pollution.

Under the plantation drive, saplings would be planted across the district beside roads, highways and in the premises of industrial areas, educational institutions and hospitals.

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

48 seconds ago

E-Pay Punjab Achieves Another Milestone of Crossin ..

22 minutes ago

Police Service Center inaugurated in sector G-14

29 minutes ago

The realme C25 with 48MP Camera and a Power-packed ..

37 minutes ago

National Assembly offers fateha for ATC Judge Afta ..

16 minutes ago

German State Premier Proposes Intermediary Lockdow ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.