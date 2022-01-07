UrduPoint.com

100,000 Tourists Enters Galliyat To Enjoy Snowfall, GDA Banns Entry Of More Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:01 PM

100,000 tourists enters Galliyat to enjoy snowfall, GDA banns entry of more tourists

More than 100,000 tourists thronged Galliyat in Abbotabad district to enjoy chilling weather and snowfall while Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) banned entry of tourists for couple of days due to bad weather and traffic jams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 100,000 tourists thronged Galliyat in Abbotabad district to enjoy chilling weather and snowfall while Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) banned entry of tourists for couple of days due to bad weather and traffic jams.

In a video message on Friday, Director General GDA, Raza Habib said heavy snowfall is received for last three days and will continue for another couple of days.

A total of two feet of snow is received and two feet more is expected to be received due to continuous rains making the weather chilly.

DG GDA said a new trend is being witnessed of arrival of large number of tourists to Galliyat in winter season as is observed in summer season.

Against the capacity of 15 to 2000 vehicles, around double have arrived and all the hotels are booked, having no space for tourists for stay, Raza Habib added.

Galliyat has become jam packed and there is no capacity of allowing more to come, he warned.

DG GDA also advised travelers to come with all arrangements including wheel chains, necessary equipment, proper fuel in vehicle, medicine etc.

He said GDA is taking all possible steps to provide facilities to tourists to enjoy chilly winter. The authority has deployed heavy machinery to remove snow from roads to ensure flow the traffic round the clock.

Meanwhile, entry of tourists from Murree to Galliyat has been stopped due to heavy snow block traffic flow.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Murree Vehicles Vehicle Traffic All From Rains

Recent Stories

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Gre ..

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokespers ..

1 minute ago
 VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Bal ..

VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

1 minute ago
 Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter c ..

Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter cases of child abuse

1 minute ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

1 minute ago
 AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

2 minutes ago
 Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers ..

Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.