100,000 tourists enters Galliyat to enjoy snowfall, GDA banns entry of more tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 100,000 tourists thronged Galliyat in Abbotabad district to enjoy chilling weather and snowfall while Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) banned entry of tourists for couple of days due to bad weather and traffic jams.

In a video message on Friday, Director General GDA, Raza Habib said heavy snowfall is received for last three days and will continue for another couple of days.

A total of two feet of snow is received and two feet more is expected to be received due to continuous rains making the weather chilly.

DG GDA said a new trend is being witnessed of arrival of large number of tourists to Galliyat in winter season as is observed in summer season.

Against the capacity of 15 to 2000 vehicles, around double have arrived and all the hotels are booked, having no space for tourists for stay, Raza Habib added.

Galliyat has become jam packed and there is no capacity of allowing more to come, he warned.

DG GDA also advised travelers to come with all arrangements including wheel chains, necessary equipment, proper fuel in vehicle, medicine etc.

He said GDA is taking all possible steps to provide facilities to tourists to enjoy chilly winter. The authority has deployed heavy machinery to remove snow from roads to ensure flow the traffic round the clock.

Meanwhile, entry of tourists from Murree to Galliyat has been stopped due to heavy snow block traffic flow.