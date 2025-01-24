Open Menu

1,000kg Dead Chicken Discarded

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

1,000kg dead chicken discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A food safety team foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken meat in the city by discarding about 1,000kg meat on Friday.

According to official sources, on a tip-off, the team checked a vehicle No CAN-3924 on Jhang Road and seized the dead chicken meat.

A case has been registered against the driver.

