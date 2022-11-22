1,001 Covid samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi had collected 1,001 Coronavirus (Covid-19) samples during the last 24 hours out of which, 1,000 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 percent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,719.

He added that the infected cases included 44,089 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

"Presently, 11 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Covid-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.