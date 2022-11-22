UrduPoint.com

1,001 Covid Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

1,001 Covid samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi had collected 1,001 Coronavirus (Covid-19) samples during the last 24 hours out of which, 1,000 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 percent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,719.

He added that the infected cases included 44,089 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

"Presently, 11 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Covid-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

2 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

46 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

1 hour ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

1 hour ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.