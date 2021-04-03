UrduPoint.com
1,001 FIRs Lodged In Lahore Over Corona SOPs Violations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:54 PM

The Lahore police registered 1,001 FIRs during the last week over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The police registered 517 FIRs over violation of not maintaining social distancing and continuing commercial activities, while 484 FIRs were lodged against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

A spokesperson for the Lahore Police said that in Model Town division, police registered 159 FIRs over face-mask violation and 242 cases were lodged over violation of other corona SOPs.

Similarly, 116 FIRs were registered in City division, 96 FIRs at Civil Lines division,139 at Cantt division and 162 FIRs were registered at Sadar division, whereas 130 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division over violation of the corona SOPs.

