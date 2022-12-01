1,003 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected 1,003 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,002 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,730.

He added that the infected cases included 44,100 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts. "Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added. The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.