1,003 'criminals' arrested during August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The police arrested 1,003 alleged criminals including 124 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 40 court absconders from different parts of Faisalabad during August 2023.

Giving some details, a police spokesman said here on Friday that the police nabbed 294 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 240 pistols, eight Kalashnikovs, eight rifles, six repeaters, three guns and 597 bullets/ cartridges from their possession, in addition to arresting 107 gamblers during the outgoing month.

Similarly, the police also took drastic action against drug-peddlers and arrested 438 drug pushers besides recovering 304.910-kg cannabis (charas), 20.550-kg poppy dust (bhakki), 800 liters of un-distilled liquor and 4,404 litres of liquor from them during this period.

All these accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.