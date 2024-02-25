Open Menu

10,033 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering During 3.5 Months

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Price control magistrates fined 10,033 shopkeepers Rs.12.0665 million in Faisalabad division during the last 3.5 months.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed after presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates. She said that price control magistrate were fully active in the field and they were ensuring strict implementation of the price control mechanism.

She said that the price control magistrates had inspected 147,661 shops and grocery stores across the division during last 3.5 months and imposed a total fine of Rs.12.0665 million on 10,033 shopkeepers on the charges of overcharging and non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places. Some 958 shopkeepers were also arrested in addition to sealing 13 shops and getting 45 cases registered on sheer violation of the Price Control Act during this period, she added.

She directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to pay surprise visits to vegetable markets early in the morning and review the auction of vegetables and fruits so that profiteering and overcharging could be eliminated.

She said that the government was committed to providing maximum relief to the masses and in this connection no negligence from the price control magistrates would be tolerated.

The meeting of price control committees would be convened regularly to review and check their performance and strict action would be taken against those who fail to control profiteering, overcharging and hoardings, she warned.

