UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10035 Vehicles Lifted On Violation Of Wrong Parking During October

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

10035 vehicles lifted on violation of wrong parking during October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in their grand operation against double parking, wrong parking and no parking violators issued challan tickets to 10035 motorcycles and vehicles during October.

According to Incharge CTP Lifter Squad Kamal Ahmed, Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city and traffic Wardens and field officers were also directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said, grand operation was launched against rules violators on Adayala road, Mall road, Cantt area, Peshawar road, Judicial complex, Jhelum road, City Saddar road, Liquat road, Commercial market, Sadiqabad particularly Murre road and various congested areas of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Road Traffic Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Jhelum Saddar October Market All

Recent Stories

UAE-Latvia Political Consultations Commission disc ..

5 minutes ago

Flydubai commences flights to Tel Aviv from 26th N ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

51 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

1 hour ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.