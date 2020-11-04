10035 vehicles lifted on violation of wrong parking during October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in their grand operation against double parking, wrong parking and no parking violators issued challan tickets to 10035 motorcycles and vehicles during October.

According to Incharge CTP Lifter Squad Kamal Ahmed, Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city and traffic Wardens and field officers were also directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said, grand operation was launched against rules violators on Adayala road, Mall road, Cantt area, Peshawar road, Judicial complex, Jhelum road, City Saddar road, Liquat road, Commercial market, Sadiqabad particularly Murre road and various congested areas of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads, he added.