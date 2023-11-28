Open Menu

1004 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Fined, Documents Of 654 Impounded

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

1004 smoke emitting vehicles fined, documents of 654 impounded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Vehicle Emission Testing Stations (VETS) of the Transport department in coordination with the traffic police checked toxic smoke release from 3314 vehicles in the provincial capital during the current month and fined owners of 1004 vehicles.

According to data released by the Transport Department, the document of 654 vehicles were impounded as their vehicles were found emitting toxic smoke and warnings were issued to several others.

It said that the VESTS mobile laboratory checks vehicles including private cars, auto rickshaws, taxis and large vehicles on a daily basis on various roads in the provincial capital, while the regional offices also conduct the testing in other big districts of the province.

It said that the regional office checked as many as 6521 vehicles during the current month across the province and imposed fines on owners of the 3,826 vehicles while documents of 799 vehicles were collected and they were directed to undergo smoke checks in the VETS laboratory after getting their vehicle fixed.

The document said that overall 9835 vehicles were checked across the province during the month of November and owners of 4830 vehicles were fined while documents of 1453 documents were impounded.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Traffic November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

2 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

11 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

12 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

12 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

12 hours ago
Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

12 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

12 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

12 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

12 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

12 hours ago
 PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclo ..

PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclosure under RTI Act

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan