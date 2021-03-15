10.041 mln olive trees to be planted on 75,000 acres land in five years: PD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal government would plant about 10.41 million olive trees in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa on commercial basis under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) during next five years (2021-26).

Project Director of Olive Trees Project Ahmad Syed told APP on Monday that olive trees plantation has been started across the country including KP following its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Nowsehra district today.

"It is a five-year project under which new olive orchards on 75,000 acres government and private lands would be raised by 2026," he said, adding about 10.41 million olive plants would be planted besides grafting in 10 million wild olive would be achieved in the country.

In KP, he said, new olive orchards on 30,000 acres land with approximately 4.02 million plants and grafting in four million wild olive would be achieved during next five years.

Till date, he said, new orchard gardens on 13,264 acres raised and wild olive grafting of over 470,000 plants made. Likewise, 168,797 kilogram fruits produced with 19,816 litre (11.73percent ) oil production in 2020.

Ahmad said the most suitable climate conditions, quality soil and ecological diversity have made Pakistan most attractive country for commercial cultivation of olives.

Potohar region of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile Fata, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are most suitable areas for olive plantation.

Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jehlum, Attock and Khushab districts of Potohar region were declared 'Olive Valley' by Punjab Government. Similarly, Agriculture Research Institute Tarnab (ARI), Peshawar has been declared Center of Excellence for research on olives and Sang Batti in Mardan as Olive Valley in KP.

Ahmad said nine oil extraction machines/units including at Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Tarnab Peshawar, ARI Swat, in Kohat, Dir Lower, Shinkyari Manshera and Talash Dir Lower were established.

He said phase-wise registration process of four private olive nurseries started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and model olive orchards at Manki Sharif Nowshera, Bajaur, Dir Lower, Malakand etc achieved.

Due to Govt's goal-oriented reforms and pro-olive cultivation policies, he said different products including Olive Pickle, green tea, olive biscuits, beverage and sweets were prepared.

Referring to youth development program, he said the government would help farmers in establishment of Infrastructure for olive nurseries on equally shared matching grant basis besides setting up of fruits processing units for olive and oil extraction units.

Eight certification laboratories would also be established while a Pak Olive Company would be raised to ensure stability in olive business besides increasing its production and profits in the country. He said olive cultivation was a profitable business as about Rs 360,000 income could easily be produced per acre.