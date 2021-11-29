UrduPoint.com

1,005 Candidates' Files Nomination Papers For 66 City, Tehsil Council's Mayor, Chairman Seats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

1,005 candidates' files nomination papers for 66 City, Tehsil Council's mayor, chairman seats

As many as 1,005 candidates have filed nomination papers for 66 City and Tehsil Council's mayor and chairman seats for the local bodies' elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be held on December 19, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 1,005 candidates have filed nomination papers for 66 City and Tehsil Council's mayor and chairman seats for the local bodies' elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be held on December 19, 2021.

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) sources told APP on Monday 123 candidates filed nomination papers for seven seats of City and Tehsil Council's Mayor and Chairman seats in Peshawar, 41 candidates for three tehsil and city's council's mayor and chairman seats in Nowshera, 44 candidates for three seats in Carssadda, 75 candidates for three seats in Khyber, 40 candidates for three seats in Mohmand, 76 candidates for five seats in Mardan and 53 candidates for four tehsil and city council's mayor and chairman seats in Swabi district.

Similarly, 55 candidates filed nomination papers for four seats of City and Tehsil's council mayor and chairman seats in Kohat, 64 candidates for three seats in Karak, 15 candidates for two seats in Hangu, 82 candidates for six seats in Bannu, 74 candidates for four seats in Lakki Marwat, 34 candidates for two seats in Tank, 89 candidates for six seats in DI Khan, 34 candidates for three seats in Haripur, 32 candidates for two seats of Bajaur and 74 candidates for six seats in Buner district.

The contesting candidates started addressing public and corner meetings in their respective areas to appraise electorates about their election manifestos.

They started door to door campaigns to convince voters besides seeking support of large families ahead of the polling day.The supporters began hoisting party's flags of their candidates at prominent locations, buildings, houses and squares in their respective Constituencies besides portraits and photos to attract voters' attention.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Election Commission Of Pakistan Hangu Pakistan Engineering Council Kohat Mardan Nowshera Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Swabi Tank Buner December Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

11 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

41 minutes ago
 Convicted assault offender awarded 14 years jail

Convicted assault offender awarded 14 years jail

2 minutes ago
 Bangash facilitates Barrister Saif on his appointm ..

Bangash facilitates Barrister Saif on his appointment as Special Assistant on In ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks EU Bid to Set Up WTO Panel of Judges ..

Russia Blocks EU Bid to Set Up WTO Panel of Judges to Hear Public Procurement Ro ..

2 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to complete late wheat cultivation b ..

Farmers asked to complete late wheat cultivation by Dec 15

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.