PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 1,005 candidates have filed nomination papers for 66 City and Tehsil Council's mayor and chairman seats for the local bodies' elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which would be held on December 19, 2021.

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) sources told APP on Monday 123 candidates filed nomination papers for seven seats of City and Tehsil Council's Mayor and Chairman seats in Peshawar, 41 candidates for three tehsil and city's council's mayor and chairman seats in Nowshera, 44 candidates for three seats in Carssadda, 75 candidates for three seats in Khyber, 40 candidates for three seats in Mohmand, 76 candidates for five seats in Mardan and 53 candidates for four tehsil and city council's mayor and chairman seats in Swabi district.

Similarly, 55 candidates filed nomination papers for four seats of City and Tehsil's council mayor and chairman seats in Kohat, 64 candidates for three seats in Karak, 15 candidates for two seats in Hangu, 82 candidates for six seats in Bannu, 74 candidates for four seats in Lakki Marwat, 34 candidates for two seats in Tank, 89 candidates for six seats in DI Khan, 34 candidates for three seats in Haripur, 32 candidates for two seats of Bajaur and 74 candidates for six seats in Buner district.

The contesting candidates started addressing public and corner meetings in their respective areas to appraise electorates about their election manifestos.

They started door to door campaigns to convince voters besides seeking support of large families ahead of the polling day.The supporters began hoisting party's flags of their candidates at prominent locations, buildings, houses and squares in their respective Constituencies besides portraits and photos to attract voters' attention.