1,006 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 1,006 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 1,004 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 percent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, two more patients were reported during the last 24 hours including one each from Rawal and Potohar towns, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,697.

He added that the infected cases included 44,068 from Rawalpindi and 3,629 from other districts.

"Presently, 13 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.