1,006 'criminals' arrested during December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 1,006 criminals' including 369 proclaimed offenders (POs), 262 drug pushers, 137 gamblers and 238 illegal weapon holders during December 2021.

Police spokesman said that the team arrested total 369 POs, including 46 POs of category-A and 323 of category B during the last month.

Similarly the police nabbed 262 drug-traffickers and recovered 47.69-kg charas, 2.38-kg poppy dust (Bhukki), 0.211-kg heroin and 8.053-litres liquor from them.

The police also held 238 illicit weapon holders along with 191 pistols, 20 guns, 27 rifles, five Kalashnikovs, one carbine and a number of bullets. in addition to nabbing 137 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs132,725 and other valuable items from their possession during the same period, the spokesman added.