1007 Policemen promoted during last two months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui on Wednesday said that a total of 1007 police personnel across the region were promoted during the last two months which was the first time in the history of Sargodha policeWhile talking to APP here ,he maintained that 73 inspectors, 283 sub-inspectors, 352 Assistant sub/inspectors, 344 constables and 86 police officers were promoted in next grade after conducting six promotion boards.

He urged upon the policemen to work with determination and devotion.