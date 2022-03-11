1,008 complaints of overseas Pakistanis addressed in one month

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr Shahid Mehmood was informed on Friday that the Commission addressed 1,008 complaints of overseas Pakistanis in a short span of just one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr Shahid Mehmood was informed on Friday that the Commission addressed 1,008 complaints of overseas Pakistanis in a short span of just one month.

Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas, while giving a briefing, said that District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) performed their duties very efficiently during this time period.

The OPC vice chairperson said if the work continued at the same pace, the target of resolving 2000 grievances by May 2022 would be achieved.

The OPC commissioner informed the meeting that on the direction of the vice chairperson, the events and documents related to the OPC had been uploaded and the OPC website had been updated.

He further said that the work of OPC Newsletter was in the process of completion while the OPC Front Desk had not only been made more active but also the video impressions of the visiting overseas Pakistanis are also uploaded on the OPC social media.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin OPC Tanveer Majid, Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed, Director Revenue and PC Aslam Ramay, Deputy Director and Dealing Officers.