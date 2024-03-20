Open Menu

1008 Flats And 500 Houses Ready For Workers In Islamabad Zone 5

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM

1008 flats and 500 houses ready for workers in Islamabad zone 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) is an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had completed labour complex at Zone-V including 1008 flats and 500 houses ready for registered workers of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official source told APP, he said that they are trying day and night to solve all the problems of the workers. Labor complexes in Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are the link of this chain.

It may be noted that Workers Welfare Labor Colony Phase-I Consisting of 1476 kanals of land including 1008 flats and 500 houses all the flats and houses will be allotted to industrial workers. A mosque, industrial home, community center and utility store have been built in the colony.

To a question, he said that one million people were to be sent abroad under various agreements this year, which target has been completed. Similarly, remittances have also increased significantly.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rawalpindi May Mosque All Million Labour

Recent Stories

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

16 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

40 minutes ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

3 hours ago
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

12 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

13 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

13 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan