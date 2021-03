(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Dir Lower on Tuesday seized and confiscated 100 kilograms of plastic shopping bags in a crackdown against the banned commodity.

During the crackdown the whole sale dealers were directed to sell/purchase only cloth manufactured, biodegradable or paper made shopping bags that are environment-friendly.