100m MDG Water To Be Supplied To Karachi By Aug 2025: Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that 87 percent of the work for the construction of a new canal to supply water from the Hub Dam to Karachi has been completed, and In Sha Allah, by August 2025, 100 million gallons per day (MDG) water will be supplied to the citizens of Karachi through this canal.

He made these remarks while inspecting the site of the new canal construction at the Hub Dam on Tuesday.

Murtaza said that the current canal supplying water from the Hub Dam to Karachi is 45 to 46 years old, and due to leakage and seepage, the supply of 100 MGDs of water was not possible.

Therefore, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government planned to construct a new canal from the Hub Dam to Karachi to quickly resolve the city’s water shortage issues.

Not only will the construction of the new canal ensure the supply of 100 million gallons of water per day to Karachi, but the old canal will also be repaired to provide additional water to various areas of the city, he said.

He mentioned that the earthworks for the new canal from the Hub Dam have been almost completed, and now the project is rapidly moving towards completion.

He congratulated the staff working on the Hub Canal project; and said they should continue to work with the same dedication to complete this task.

On this occasion, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of the City Council, Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan and other leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were also present.

