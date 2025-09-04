100MW Solar Project In GB Marks Milestone In Clean Energy Transition: Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, on Thursday chaired an important meeting of the Steering Committee on the 100-megawatt Solarization Project in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), reviewing progress on the initiative.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Steering Committee, constituted on the directives of the Prime Minister, is tasked with ensuring the project’s timely and transparent completion.
The minister said the Gilgit-Baltistan solarization project marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s transition toward clean and green energy. He noted that such renewable energy initiatives not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also bring long-term benefits for the national economy and the public.
“Projects like this will help Pakistan move away from fossil fuel dependency and provide affordable, clean electricity to the people,” Leghari said, adding that renewable energy was central to the government’s energy and climate strategy.
The meeting also discussed the project’s technical and financial aspects, with emphasis placed on effective coordination among all concerned institutions.
The Minister stressed that the Gilgit-Baltistan project would not only supply clean and affordable power to local communities but would also stand as a landmark for Pakistan’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable energy.
“The project holds a pivotal place in Pakistan’s green energy journey and its timely and transparent completion will be ensured,” he added.
