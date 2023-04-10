Close
100pc Recovery, Facilities For Taxpayers Top Priority, Director Excise

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

100pc recovery, facilities for taxpayers top priority, Director Excise

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Director Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Multan, Iftekhar Ahmed on Monday said that 100 per cent recovery of taxes and maximum facilities for taxpayers was a top priority.

Talking to journalists after assuming charge of the office here, he said that the Multan office always remains at the top in performance regarding recovery targets and more efforts would be made to bring more improvement in performance.

He said that different initiatives have already been taken by the government for the facilitation of taxpayers adding that more facilities would be ensured for them.

He said that he believes in friendly coordination with traders and businessmen and added that the doors of his office were opened for all staff members and taxpayers.

He said that problems faced by the taxpayers would be resolved on priority.

To a question, Director Excise Iftekhar Ahmed said that salaries and other benefits of employees of the excise department were low as compared to other provincial and Federal departments, however, discussions were underway at meetings of high authorities on the issues and hopefully, there would be positive results soon, he added.



