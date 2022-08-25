100pc redressal of complaints received on dengue portal target, says Sec Housing South

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue week was underway in effective way on the directions of Punjab government, Anti-dengue teams have started checking at homes and commercial places across the district.

A meeting chaired by Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood was held to review arrangements regarding dengue here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo and heads of district departments were present.

Secretary Housing Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to seal private and commercial property if dengue larvae found.

He directed to issue warning notices for not making effective cleanliness arrangements.

Mr Javed said that hundred percent redressal of complaints received on Punjab government's dengue portal was target.

He said that all possible steps will be taken to protect human lives.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that the risk of dengue was increasing due to change into weather.

District departments and civil society were being included in the dengue campaign.

An effective awareness campaign will be conducted during the dengue week.

He said that the immediate sweeping will be done at dengue larvae sites.