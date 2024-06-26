100pc water dues recovered in Chak Jhumra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The revenue staff recovered 100 per cent water dues in Tehsil Chak Jhumra.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir, during a meeting on Wednesday, reviewed pace of recovery drive and said that the teams of revenue department made strenuous efforts and recovered Rs.1.

5 million dues from the defaulters under the head of water rate across the tehsil. He said that full recovery of other heads would also be ensured by accelerating efforts and taking strict action against the defaulters without any discrimination.

The review meeting would be convened on weekly basis to evaluate the performance of recovery teams and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.