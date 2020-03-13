UrduPoint.com
100th Training Program For Aima Concludes At International Islamic University Islamabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

The 100th Training Program for Aima and Khutba organized by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) concluded here at the Faisal Masjid campus of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The 100th Training Program for Aima and Khutba organized by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) concluded here at the Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

This three months long course was attended by 29 Aima and Khutba hailing from various regions of the country, a press release issued here on Friday said.

The concluding session was also attended by Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Head Department of Training Dr. Shahid Rafi, course Incharge Dr. Ahmed Hammad, Associate Coordinator Syed Wahed Ahmed, Faculty members and officers of the academy.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He lauded significant role of Aima for dissemination of peace and tolerance in the society.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that intolerance was the cause of uncertainty.

Mosques were the vital places to nullify the negative and false propaganda launched against islam, he added.

He also called upon positive use of social media adding that it could be used as best tool for Dawah.

The IIUI President added that Aima were the role models and they could play a pivotal role in upbringing the character of youth. Dr.

Al-Draiweesh also hailed role of Dawah Academy for organizing 100 training programs.

During the ceremony, Director General, Dawah Academy, Dr. Tahir Mehmood also expressed his views who thanked IIUI President and university administration for support.

In the end, certificates were distributed among the course participants by IIUI President.

