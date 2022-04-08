UrduPoint.com

101 Disabled Persons Receive Financial Assistance In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 06:16 PM

101 disabled persons receive financial assistance in Khanewal

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Akhtar Mundhera Friday distributed cheques worth around Rs 650,000 among 101 disabled persons to extend them financial support from the government during the fasting month of Ramazan ul Mubarak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Akhtar Mundhera Friday distributed cheques worth around Rs 650,000 among 101 disabled persons to extend them financial support from the government during the fasting month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Naeem and other officials were present during the ceremony.

The ADCG said that the financial assistance was extended to disabled persons from the district government as a gift of the fasting month. He said that the disabled persons were not in any way behind others and all they needed was a little support and direction to become a useful citizen.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

EU Says Assets of Russian, Belarusian Individuals, ..

EU Says Assets of Russian, Belarusian Individuals, Entities Worth $32Bln Frozen ..

46 seconds ago
 Commission formed to probe into 'regime change for ..

Commission formed to probe into 'regime change foreign plot': Fawad

48 seconds ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to martyrs

Chief Minister pays tributes to martyrs

49 seconds ago
 PTI Sindh stages protest against anti-Pakistan ele ..

PTI Sindh stages protest against anti-Pakistan elements

55 seconds ago
 Buzdar reiterates support to Imran Khan

Buzdar reiterates support to Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt allocates 32% jobs quota for South Punjab ..

PTI govt allocates 32% jobs quota for South Punjab:CM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.