101 disabled persons receive financial assistance in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Akhtar Mundhera Friday distributed cheques worth around Rs 650,000 among 101 disabled persons to extend them financial support from the government during the fasting month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Naeem and other officials were present during the ceremony.

The ADCG said that the financial assistance was extended to disabled persons from the district government as a gift of the fasting month. He said that the disabled persons were not in any way behind others and all they needed was a little support and direction to become a useful citizen.