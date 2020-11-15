101 kg crystal, 2700kg Hashish worth over Rs 17 bln seized

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) and Pakistan Army, in joint operations, foiled an attempt to smuggle around 101 kilograms of the crystal (meth) and 2700 kg of high-quality hashish, in the General area of Shadicor – Pasni Balochistan.

The drugs having a worth of about Rs. 17.275 billion in the international market, was recovered between the mountains which were said to be smuggled abroad by sea, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the PCG on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards appreciated the tireless efforts and good performance of the team.