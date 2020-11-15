UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

101 Kg Crystal, 2700kg Hashish Worth Over Rs 17 Bln Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

101 kg crystal, 2700kg Hashish worth over Rs 17 bln seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) and Pakistan Army, in joint operations, foiled an attempt to smuggle around 101 kilograms of the crystal (meth) and 2700 kg of high-quality hashish, in the General area of Shadicor – Pasni Balochistan.

The drugs having a worth of about Rs. 17.275 billion in the international market, was recovered between the mountains which were said to be smuggled abroad by sea, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the PCG on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards appreciated the tireless efforts and good performance of the team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Drugs Pasni Sunday Market Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

2 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.