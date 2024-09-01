101 LESCO Employees Taken To Task
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is taking strict action against its employees found involve in electricity theft and facilitation of power pilferers, and has so far suspended 101 staffers on this count, according to a spokesman here on Sunday.
He added that 10 employees were arrested during the anti-power theft campaign. Sharing further details, he said, 11 employees were suspended in North Circle, seven in Central Circle, 10 in Eastern Circle, two in Okara Circle, four in South Circle, four in Sheikhupura Circle, 51 in Kasur Circle and 12 in Nankana Circle.
Similarly, one employee each was arrested in North Circle and Kasur Circle, and eight in Eastern Circle.
Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO officials involved in electricity theft cause loss to the national treasury as well as bring bad name to the department, such elements would not be forgiven under any circumstances.
