Open Menu

101 LESCO Employees Taken To Task

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

101 LESCO employees taken to task

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is taking strict action against its employees found involve in electricity theft and facilitation of power pilferers, and has so far suspended 101 staffers on this count, according to a spokesman here on Sunday.

He added that 10 employees were arrested during the anti-power theft campaign. Sharing further details, he said, 11 employees were suspended in North Circle, seven in Central Circle, 10 in Eastern Circle, two in Okara Circle, four in South Circle, four in Sheikhupura Circle, 51 in Kasur Circle and 12 in Nankana Circle.

Similarly, one employee each was arrested in North Circle and Kasur Circle, and eight in Eastern Circle.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO officials involved in electricity theft cause loss to the national treasury as well as bring bad name to the department, such elements would not be forgiven under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Sunday LESCO Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

20 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

20 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

24 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

24 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan