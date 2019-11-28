101 mauzas computerized in Multan zone for E-abayana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About 33,000 acre land of 101 mouzas, out of 4042 mauzas across Irrigation Multan zone, have been computerized so far in connection with latest E-Abayana system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :About 33,000 acre land of 101 mouzas, out of 4042 mauzas across Irrigation Multan zone, have been computerized so far in connection with latest E-Abayana system.

According to Irrigation official sources,the patwaris of the department were doing 'girdawri' of land for online record of land.

The computerization of the land record for E-Abayana would be completed by December 31 and each patwari has been given task for computerization of 18000 acres land.

Irrigation Multan zone have 11 canal divisions including Multan canal division, Shujabad canal division, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Lower Bari Doab, Islam, Eastern bar, Western bar, Lodhran and Vehari canal divisions.

The sources informed that bills would be given to growers for payment of abayana (water charges) on monthly basis and the growers could easily check their bills through online system. The Irrigation department was executing the project in collaboration with World Bank.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recovery of Abayana was being made from growers through manual system earlier.However,the latest system would help ensure maximum recovery of Abayana from growers every month, sources concluded.