101 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :About 101 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 3407 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 51113 people were screened for the virus till May 24, out of which 101 more were reported positive.

As many as 875 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 40 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.