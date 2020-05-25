UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

101 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

101 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :About 101 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 3407 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 51113 people were screened for the virus till May 24, out of which 101 more were reported positive.

As many as 875 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 40 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

10 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

12 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

13 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

13 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

14 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.