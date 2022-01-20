101 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 101 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30,692 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Total 29,011 patients had so far recovered while 617 lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases reached 1,064, 936 of then were isolated at homes and the rest were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

Some 1,598 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 101 cases were reported as positive with 6 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 153,626 people received booster doses till January 20.