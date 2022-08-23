101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 06:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that 82 positive cases were reported in Lahore, four in Faisalabad, six in Rawalpindi, two each in Sialkot, Mandi Bahuddin and Kasur, one each in Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Lodhran. He said two deaths were reported from Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

He said that total cases of Covid-19 reached 519,958 while death toll 13,600 and recoveries 503,023.

He said the Health Department has so conducted 5123 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours while a total of 11.83 million tests have been conducted for coronavirus.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 2 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 5.6 per cent, Rawalpindi 1.1 per cent and Faisalabad 0.7 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately as vaccination was the onlyand effective treatment against corona.

