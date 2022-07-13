UrduPoint.com

101 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

101 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday

About 101 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours across the province with no casualty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :About 101 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours across the province with no casualty.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 509,729 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,580 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 92 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 05 in Rawalpindi, 01 in Sialkot, 01 in Faisalabad, 01 in Pakpattan and 01 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Attock district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department conducted 11,534,016 tests for COVID-19 so far while 494,307 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health Care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Sialkot Pakpattan Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister Reki chairs meeting to review situation i ..

Minister Reki chairs meeting to review situation in Balochistan after rains

1 minute ago
 Attaullah Tarar replies Farah's defamation notice

Attaullah Tarar replies Farah's defamation notice

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG elections ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG elections

1 minute ago
 Phase-wise inauguration of all IT sector projects ..

Phase-wise inauguration of all IT sector projects this year: Atif

1 minute ago
 Gazprom Cannot Predict What Happens Next With Turb ..

Gazprom Cannot Predict What Happens Next With Turbines for Nord Stream

3 minutes ago
 CM Punjab directs to expedite relief activities in ..

CM Punjab directs to expedite relief activities in flood damage areas of Rwp

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.