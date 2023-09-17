101 new dengue infections reported in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab is grappling with a concerning upswing in dengue fever cases, as the latest report from the Health Department revealed a staggering total of 2,858 confirmed cases across 36 districts this year.

Lahore leads with 1,088 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 592, Multan with 318, and Gujranwala with 106. In the last 24 hours alone, Lahore reported 31 new cases, Rawalpindi 39, Multan 12, Gujranwala 11, and Toba Tek Singh 2. One new case each was reported in Attock, Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Sargodha and Jhang.

Currently, 100 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals throughout Punjab, with 56 of them in Lahore.

Fortunately, there have been no dengue-related fatalities reported this year.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan emphasised the importance of maintaining clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure and urged citizens to cooperate with health department teams. For dengue-related information or complaints, citizens can contact the health department's free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in containing the dengue spread in Punjab.