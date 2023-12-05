Open Menu

101 Police Officials Reshuffled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

101 police officials reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia reshuffled 101 officials

to improve performance of the department.

A spokesman for the police said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Saeed Anwar was

transferred from Khurarianwala police station and appointed as incharge Rasheed Abad police

post while ASI Maqbool Khan was transferred from Chak Jhumra police station and appointed

at Khurarianwala police station.

Similarly, ASI Munawwar Khan was transferred from City Tandlianwala police station to Dijkot police

station, ASI Ashraf from Dijkot police station to City Tandlianwala police station, ASI Akram from City Tandlianwala to City Sammundri police station, ASI Abdul Jabbar from City Sammundri to City Tandlianwala police station, ASI Riaz Hussain from City Sammundri to Kurr police station, ASI Zafar Ullah Khan from Sadar Jaranwala police station to Police Lines and ASI Nadeem Ullah from Garh police station to Sargodha Road police station.

Similarly, Head Constable Abu Bakar Sharif was transferred from Punjab Constabulary and appointed at City Tandlianwala police station, Head Constable Farrukh Siddique from Punjab Constabulary at Mamonkanjan police station, Head Constable Qaisar Taufail from Thikriwala police station to Naib Court, Constable Asad Ali from Civil Lines to CPO House, Constable Abdur Rasheed from CPO House to Millat Town police station and constable Sohail Khalid from Kotwali police station to Police Lines, he added.

