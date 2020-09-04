101 POs among 400 arrested in August

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :District police have arrested as many as 400 accused including 101 proclaimed offenders, 84 drug dealers and 194 weapon handlers and recovered 160 Kg narcotics, 196 weapons and 958 liters of liquor in the month of August 2020.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar; police teams of the district headed by DSPs circles, SHOs had started operation against drug pushers, criminals, robbers, thieves and proclaimed offenders within their jurisdictions.

During the drive, police had registered 90 cases and arrested 84 accused and recovered 157 kg hash, opium 3 Kg and 958 bottles of liquor from them.

Similarly, during operation against criminals over exhibition of illegal weapons, police teams had arrested 194 accused and recovered 196 weapons including 125 pistols 30 bore, 12 Kalashnikov, 18 Rifles (222,444,223 bore, 7 mm, 8 mm), 39 guns 12 bore, 02 revolvers 32 bore and 1935 cartridges from their possession.

While the police teams had also arrested 101 proclaimed offenders (POs). They were wanted to police in different cases including murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom, robberies, theft and other cases.