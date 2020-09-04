UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

101 POs Among 400 Arrested In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:16 PM

101 POs among 400 arrested in August

District police have arrested as many as 400 accused including 101 proclaimed offenders, 84 drug dealers and 194 weapon handlers and recovered 160 Kg narcotics, 196 weapons and 958 liters of liquor in the month of August 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :District police have arrested as many as 400 accused including 101 proclaimed offenders, 84 drug dealers and 194 weapon handlers and recovered 160 Kg narcotics, 196 weapons and 958 liters of liquor in the month of August 2020.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar; police teams of the district headed by DSPs circles, SHOs had started operation against drug pushers, criminals, robbers, thieves and proclaimed offenders within their jurisdictions.

During the drive, police had registered 90 cases and arrested 84 accused and recovered 157 kg hash, opium 3 Kg and 958 bottles of liquor from them.

Similarly, during operation against criminals over exhibition of illegal weapons, police teams had arrested 194 accused and recovered 196 weapons including 125 pistols 30 bore, 12 Kalashnikov, 18 Rifles (222,444,223 bore, 7 mm, 8 mm), 39 guns 12 bore, 02 revolvers 32 bore and 1935 cartridges from their possession.

While the police teams had also arrested 101 proclaimed offenders (POs). They were wanted to police in different cases including murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom, robberies, theft and other cases.

Related Topics

Murder Police August Criminals 2020 From Weapon

Recent Stories

Emirates and flydubai reactivate partnership offer ..

13 minutes ago

Federal Education Minister rejects reports on clos ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,110 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, T ..

1 minute ago

World food price index rises for third month runni ..

1 minute ago

Jamaica ruling party celebrates landslide victory

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Foundation's Comp ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.