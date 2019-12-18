UrduPoint.com
101 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 101 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, said an official of Mepco on Wednesday

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 101 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, said an official of Mepco on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 148,000 units, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million was imposed as fine on the power pilferers. The pilferers were involved in tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash etc.

