101 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MECPO) caught 101 pilferers within a day during an operations in South Punjab

An official of the MECPO said on Wednesday that teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 185,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 3.4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them.