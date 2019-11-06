UrduPoint.com
101 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 101 pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 101 pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Wednesday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 140,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as a fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of metre tampering.

