101 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Sunday caught 101 pilferers across the South Punjab.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 98,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against four accused involved in meter tampering.

