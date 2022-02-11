UrduPoint.com

101 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

101 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 101 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,00,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while FIRs were also got registered against 11 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Govt decides to further increase electricity tarif ..

Govt decides to further increase electricity tariff by Rs2.8 per unit

8 minutes ago
 Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

30 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

37 minutes ago
 EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - ..

EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

13 minutes ago
 Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>