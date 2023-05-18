101 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 101 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,13,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million fine was imposed while applications were sent against 89 power pilferers to police stations concerned over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.