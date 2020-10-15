UrduPoint.com
101 Shopkeepers Arrested, 32 Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

101 shopkeepers arrested, 32 shops sealed

District administration Thursday arrested 101 shopkeepers and sealed 32 shops over making artificial price hike, profiteering, selling underweight roti (bread), and absence of government approved price list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Thursday arrested 101 shopkeepers and sealed 32 shops over making artificial price hike, profiteering, selling underweight roti (bread), and absence of government approved price list.

In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the teams of district administration raided different localities of the provincial metropolis and arrested 101 shopkeepers for creating artificial inflation.

Assistant Commissioner City inspected the rates of commodity items in the markets of Dalazak Road, Bhana Mari, Yakka Toot and Faqirabad areas and AC Mattani checked the markets of Sarband, Sangu and Pishtakhara Road.

The other teams led by Additional Assistant Commissioners inspected markets of Phandu Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, and University Road in separate raids.

The district administration has directed traders to abide by the government approved pricelist and warned stern action against business owners found guilty of flouting the directives.

