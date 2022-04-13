UrduPoint.com

101 Shopkeepers Fined, 2 Arrested On Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:05 PM

101 shopkeepers fined, 2 arrested on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs.282,000 on 101 shopkeepers and arrested 2 of them on charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs.282,000 on 101 shopkeepers and arrested 2 of them on charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 1199 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 101 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.282,000 on shopkeepers and arrested 2 of them. They also warned the profiteers that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

All have to work hard for poverty alleviation, une ..

All have to work hard for poverty alleviation, unemployment elimination: Prime M ..

8 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

UK Prime Minister felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

8 minutes ago
 2 year girl strangulated to death

2 year girl strangulated to death

8 minutes ago
 SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performa ..

SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performance

11 minutes ago
 Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

11 minutes ago
 Safety codes mandatory for FESCO staff: SE

Safety codes mandatory for FESCO staff: SE

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.