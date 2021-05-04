101 Shops sealed on violation of COVID 19 SOPs in Vehari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration sealed 101 shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures in district Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 101 shops on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures in district Vehari.

According to official sources,officials of district administration inspected different markets and sealed 101 shops on violation COVID 19 SOPs.

Similarly, cases were registered against 233 persons for repeatedly ignoring the precautions. The officials also imposed fine of Rs 150,000 on them. As many as 17 transporters were also booked. The administration imposed fine Rs 90,000 on the shopkeepers.